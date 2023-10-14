Riyadh Pauses Normalization Talks, Rejects US Request to Condemn Palestinian Resistance Op

By Staff, Agencies

Washington reportedly urged Riyadh this week to condemn Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, but Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan declined this request.

The recent operation and the ‘Israeli’ aggression that followed it prompted Saudi Arabia and Iran to establish communication channels for the first time since a Chinese-brokered initiative led to the re-establishment of diplomatic ties in April.

Saudi Arabia emphasized its efforts to engage with international and regional parties to de-escalate the situation during the call with Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia is pausing US-supported initiatives to normalize relations with the "Israeli" entity, according to two sources with knowledge of Riyadh's stance. This pause reflects a swift reassessment of foreign policy priorities as the ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza continues.

The recent developments have compelled Saudi Arabia to engage with Iran. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held his first conversation with Raisi, as Riyadh seeks to prevent further escalations in the region.

Sources informed Reuters that the US-backed talks on normalization with "Israel" will experience delays, which were a crucial step for Saudi Arabia in securing a US ‘defense’ pact in return. On that note, sources highlighted that both ‘Israeli’ and Saudi leaders had indicated steady progress toward a potential normalization agreement, before the launching of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Hamas resistance group.

The initial source familiar with Riyadh's perspective stated that discussions cannot continue for now, but highlighted that the idea has not been completely abandoned.

The Saudi government did not respond to requests for comment.