1,900 Palestinians, Including 614 Children, Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from the Zionist regime’s savage attacks on the Gaza Strip continues to rise nearly a week after the regime launched its brutal onslaught on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Friday that at least 1,900 Palestinians, including 614 children, and 370 women have been martyred in seven days of incessant ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the blockaded territory.

At least 7,696 Palestinians have also been wounded in the bombardment.

Meanwhile, officials in Gaza said that 70 people, mostly women and children, were martyred in ‘Israeli’ airstrikes on convoys fleeing Gaza City on Friday.

Hamas’ media office said the cars were struck in three places as they headed south from Gaza City.

The ‘Israeli’ army ordered residents to evacuate the city early Friday ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Additionally, the Zionist forces killed at least 16 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank as they opened live fire on demonstrators rallying to show solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip.

People took part in demonstrations in cities across the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank on Friday, including Ramallah, Tulkarem, Nablus and al-Khalil.

The Palestinian health ministry said in the early hours of Saturday that a total of 51 people were martyred.

The regime’s air raids claimed at least two dozen lives in the densely-populated Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans have also been displaced as a result of the regime's relentless and indiscriminate attacks.

At least 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said.

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

The coastal territory remains under the Zionist regime’s complete siege with no access to electricity, water, food, and medicines.

The Zionist entity started its onslaught on Saturday after Gaza-based resistance groups launched a multi-front operation against the regime.

‘Israel’ used banned white phosphorus munitions against desperate people in Gaza, a human rights monitor said.

Gaza is under full ‘Israeli’ siege and now the only power plant there has shut down due to a fuel outage. According to health authorities, overwhelmed hospitals without electricity will have to rely on their emergency generators, which will only last two to four days.

Hassan Khalaf, the medical director of al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City, said there are currently 100 newborn babies relying on medical equipment currently in Gaza.