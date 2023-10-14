- Home
Indian Representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani Calls for Muslims Unity Against Zionist Oppression
By Mehdi Hemani
India – The Friday sermon at the Khoja Jama Masjid, Mumbai, by representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in India, Maulana Ahmed Ali Abedi began with verses from the Holy Quran. He quoted different chapters explaining the negative role of Jews since the time of the Prophets [PBUT].
It was then followed by reading in detail the latest statement of Ayatollah Sistani for the people of Gaza.
In his address, Maulana Ahmed Ali Abedi said, “Disunity amongst Muslims is the main reason behind oppression, specially Gaza”.
It was noteworthy that amongst heavy presence of police all over the city to contain any rally/gathering condemning “Israel’s” atrocities in Gaza, it was courageous to raise this issue.
Since the start of this war, “Israel” has killed over 1000 people, mostly women and children. The latest report also shows “Israel” is dropping the internationally banned phosphorus bombs on besieged Gaza strip along with cutting supply of food, electricity, water and other basic facilities.
