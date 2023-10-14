No Script

Hezbollah Urges Blatant Condemnation of Side Responsible for Killing and Injuring Journos

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah denounced the intentional and deliberate refraining of a number of international media outlets from naming the side that killed and wounded a number of journalists.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations condemns the blind bias as well as the intentional and deliberate disregard by the Secretary General of the United Nations [UNSG], the UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, the official spokesman for the White House and Reuters, in addition to a number of international media outlets, who deliberately refrained from the side that shot and killed the martyr journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded a number of other journalists of different nationalities.

“Israel” is the aggressor that killed journalist Issam Abdallah in a clear, conclusive and unquestionable manner, and in front of the eyes and ears of local and international journalists who were present when the attack occurred.

The intended and unacceptable disregard aims at refraining from condemning the “Israeli” enemy and to continue the campaign of deception and fabrication led by the United States and its allies in international media institutions in the interest of the Zionist “Israeli” aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people. We call on these institutions and all free media professionals to reveal this obvious truth and clearly condemn the criminal who is killing journalists, which is the Zionist enemy.

Israel UNIFIL Lebanon reuters HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah UnitedStates SouthLebanon

Last Update: 14-10-2023 Hour: 11:16 Beirut Timing

Breaking news

Amir Abdullahian: Tehran and Riyadh agree on supporting Palestine and condemning the Zionist war crimes.
Amir Abdullahian: Lebanon’s security is important to everyone, particularly to Iran, and all possibilities are present concerning opening a new front in a way that suits the circumstances.