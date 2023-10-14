No Script

‘Israel’ Launches ‘Localized’ Raids into Gaza Ahead of Expected Invasion

folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist military’s infantry and tanks started "localized raids" in Gaza - the first hint at a shift to ground assaults.

It is the first time the ‘Israeli’ occupation military has stated its ground troops have been operating inside the besieged strip, entering the territory in an attempt to battle Hamas resistance group and destroy weapons as well as search for evidence about the ‘Israeli’ detainees.

Meanwhile, the ‘Israel’ warplanes continued to pound civilians all across Gaza.

Palestinians began a mass exodus in the north of Gaza after the Zionist military warned more than a million people to evacuate to the southern part of the territory across the Wadi Gaza - a piece of coastal wetland with a river running through the middle - to "save their lives."

The United Nations had warned it was "impossible" for Palestinians to move to the south of Gaza within the 24-hour deadline set, which passed on Saturday.

The UN's Palestinian refugee agency has warned Gaza was becoming a "hell hole" and was on the "brink of collapse."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN "considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences."

Palestine Gaza IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Last Update: 14-10-2023 Hour: 11:14 Beirut Timing

Amir Abdullahian: Lebanon’s security is important to everyone, particularly to Iran, and all possibilities are present concerning opening a new front in a way that suits the circumstances.