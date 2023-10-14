Thousands Rally in Support of Palestine in NYC’s Times Square

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of people took to the streets of Times Square in New York City on Friday wearing red, black and green, the colors of the Palestinian flag, shouting their support for Palestinians in lieu of the bombardments Israel is inflicting on the Gaza Strip.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” swarms of people shouted on the already-crowded streets of Times Square on Friday.

Security was packed in what was anticipated to be one of the largest protests in New York City in support of Palestine in the last few days. The protest began on Friday afternoon and is expected to last several hours.

In New York City, police officers stood on every corner monitoring the protests and the counter-protests that were to follow.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul ordered New York State's National Guard to patrol vital transportation hubs due to the protest.

Mosaab Sadeia, an organizer and a member of the New York chapter of Young Muslims, a national youth organization, said that the protest was much needed.

“Over the past few days, we’ve seen world leaders and news media shamelessly amplify genocidal rhetoric,” he said.

“We see it is essential to stand for truth and justice when the world has turned its back on Palestine. We want the world to know that the issue of Palestine will not be ignored by the people, even if world leaders turn a blind eye to the genocide in Gaza.”