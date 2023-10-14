Gaza Slaughtered: “Israel” Massacres Dozens of Palestinians after Striking Evacuation Convoys

By Staff, Agencies

As the world turns a blind eye to the “Israeli” atrocities, civilians in Gaza continue to be slaughtered.

In a new massacre, dozens of Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred in “Israeli” airstrikes on evacuation convoys fleeing Gaza City.

This comes as the “Israeli” occupation army ordered more than 1 million people to leave the northern part of the enclave “to save their lives.”

The UN humanitarian body OCHA said that several “vehicles of those evacuating the north were hit, killing more than 40 people and injuring 150 others.”

“These incidents prompted many people to abandon their evacuation efforts and return home,” the UN agency added, as “heavy ‘Israeli’ bombardments, from the air, sea and land, have continued almost uninterrupted.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Al-Shifa Medical Complex was treating “dozens of victims” injured “as a result of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces targeting citizens who were forced to leave their homes.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization also appealed to “Israel” to “immediately rescind orders for the evacuation of over 1 million people living north of Wadi Gaza,” saying that a “mass evacuation would be disastrous – for patients, health workers and other civilians left behind or caught in the mass movement.”

“With ongoing airstrikes and closed borders, civilians have no safe place to go,” the WHO said on Friday.