Hush Up Attempt: ‘Israel’ Attacks Journalists in South Lebanon, One Martyred, Several Injured

By Staff, Agencies

In yet another futile attempt to suppress media coverage of the unending aggressions, the Zionist occupiers targeted on Friday evening press crews reporting from South Lebanon in the village of Alma Al-Shaab.

A Reuters videographer was martyred the place. Six other journalists were injured. The group was hit by ‘Israeli’ artillery, Al Jazeera and Lebanese security sources said.

Although clear and recorded on cameras live, the Lebanese security source confirmed to AFP that the ‘Israeli’ forces were responsible. Al Jazeera also blamed the incident on ‘Israeli’ bombing. Reuters, however, shunned from mentioning the killer of its journalist. In a coward statement that pleases the killer and allegedly exempts it from liability, the famous news agency said:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed."

Reuters journalists Thaier Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh were wounded in the same incident, while Al Jazeera’s Elie Brakhya and Carmen Joukhadar and Agence France-Presse’s Christina Assi and Dylan Collins were also injured. It is unclear whether all six were hit by the same shell or by different projectiles.

Around the time of the incident, the ‘Israel’ occupation forces admitted that its troops were firing tank and artillery fire toward the Lebanese territory.

Abdallah’s martyrdom brings the number of journalists martyred since the start of the latest ‘Israeli’ aggression on Saturday to 11, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the Zionist attack against a vehicle carrying journalists in southern Lebanon that led to the martyrdom of one of them.

Kanaani condoled with and expressed sympathy towards the survivors as well as the international community of journalists.

Last year, an ‘Israeli’ sniper gunned down Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, targeting the veteran Al Jazeera reported with a live armor-piercing bullet.

This is not the first time that the ‘Israeli’ regime has targeted the Lebanese territory since Saturday when it launched its ongoing hugely deadly war against the Gaza Strip.