No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Islamic Unity Week 2023

 

  1. Home

Support for Netanyahu Plummets since Al-Aqsa Flood

Support for Netanyahu Plummets since Al-Aqsa Flood
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Support for the apartheid entity’s PM has nosedived since Hamas launched Al-Aqsa Flood a week ago, and his ruling coalition would be driven from power if elections were held today, a poll published in the “Israeli” “Ma’ariv” daily Friday has found.

Only 29 percent of settlers thought Netanyahu should be prime minister, as opposed to 48 per cent who preferred “National Unity” Party leader Benny Gantz. Some 23 per cent replied “don’t know: in response to the question."

And only 21 per cent thought Netanyahu should be prime minister the day after the war, as opposed to 66 per cent who chose the option of “someone else”.

If elections were held now, the center-right “National Unity” Party led by Gantz would receive 41 seats, the highest number won by any “Israeli” political party since 1992. The party currently holds only 12 seats in the current Knesset.

Netanyahu’s “Likud” party plummets to 19 seats, down from the 32 it currently has.

The poll also showed that parties making up the current 64-seat coalition would only win a combined total of 42 seats, way short of the 61 needed to form a majority coalition.

Israel likud BenjaminNetanyahu IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Support for Netanyahu Plummets since Al-Aqsa Flood

Support for Netanyahu Plummets since Al-Aqsa Flood

3 hours ago
Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements

Fear of Hezbollah Grips “Israel’s” Northern Settlements

22 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Knesset OKs War Cabinet, Netanyahu Labels Saturday as Most Horrible Day For ‘Israel’

‘Israeli’ Knesset OKs War Cabinet, Netanyahu Labels Saturday as Most Horrible Day For ‘Israel’

one day ago
Majority Of ‘Israelis’ Blames Gov’t for Hamas Operation, Says Netanyahu Must Resign

Majority Of ‘Israelis’ Blames Gov’t for Hamas Operation, Says Netanyahu Must Resign

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 14-10-2023 Hour: 11:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Amir Abdullahian: Lebanon’s security is important to everyone, particularly to Iran, and all possibilities are present concerning opening a new front in a way that suits the circumstances.