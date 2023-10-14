- Home
Support for Netanyahu Plummets since Al-Aqsa Flood
By Staff, Agencies
Support for the apartheid entity’s PM has nosedived since Hamas launched Al-Aqsa Flood a week ago, and his ruling coalition would be driven from power if elections were held today, a poll published in the “Israeli” “Ma’ariv” daily Friday has found.
Only 29 percent of settlers thought Netanyahu should be prime minister, as opposed to 48 per cent who preferred “National Unity” Party leader Benny Gantz. Some 23 per cent replied “don’t know: in response to the question."
And only 21 per cent thought Netanyahu should be prime minister the day after the war, as opposed to 66 per cent who chose the option of “someone else”.
If elections were held now, the center-right “National Unity” Party led by Gantz would receive 41 seats, the highest number won by any “Israeli” political party since 1992. The party currently holds only 12 seats in the current Knesset.
Netanyahu’s “Likud” party plummets to 19 seats, down from the 32 it currently has.
The poll also showed that parties making up the current 64-seat coalition would only win a combined total of 42 seats, way short of the 61 needed to form a majority coalition.
