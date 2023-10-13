Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the heinous crime committed by the “Israeli” entity against media professionals, promising the entity with a fitting response and retribution.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah media relations condemns the heinous crime committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy in which it targeted a number of journalists on the Lebanese border while they were covering the “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon. This aggression led to the martyrdom of fellow journalist Issam Abdullah and the injury of others.

What the “Israeli” occupation forces did is a continuation of its criminal aggression against media institutions in Gaza, destroying their headquarters and centers and killing a large number of their staff, with the aim of preventing the portrayal of the “Israeli” crimes and images of brutal aggression against civilians and the innocent.

We extend our condolences to Reuters, Al-Jazeera, Agence France-Presse in Lebanon, as well as to all other free media professionals and to the family of the oppressed martyr Issam Abdullah, and we ask God to grant the wounded a speedy recovery.

We call on all media, humanitarian and legal institutions to condemn the Zionist aggression against Lebanon as well as the blatant and blind bias of the institutions of the so-called free world as they side by murderers, criminals and aggressors.

This heinous crime of killing Lebanese citizens and residents of Lebanese territory, and any attack on the security of our people and the safety of our country, will not pass without a fitting response and retribution.