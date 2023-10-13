- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Islamic Resistance Responds to “Israeli” Aggressions, Targets Border Military Sites
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Translated by Staff
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.
In response to the “Israeli” attacks this Friday afternoon on the vicinity of a number of southern Lebanese towns, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance attacked the following “Israeli” sites: the Al-Abad, “Miskaf Aam”, Jal Al-Alam site and Ramiya with direct weapons.
And victory is not but from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise
Comments
- Related News