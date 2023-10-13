No Script

Islamic Resistance Responds to “Israeli” Aggressions, Targets Border Military Sites

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
Translated by Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.

In response to the “Israeli” attacks this Friday afternoon on the vicinity of a number of southern Lebanese towns, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance attacked the following “Israeli” sites: the Al-Abad, “Miskaf Aam”, Jal Al-Alam site and Ramiya with direct weapons.

And victory is not but from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

