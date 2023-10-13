Fake Propaganda: ‘Israel’ Gives Gazans 24 Hours to Relocate South

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime has ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate the area within 24 hours, in what is viewed as a precursor of a ground invasion by the occupying entity after suffering a serious setback by the Palestinian resistance groups over the past few days.

In a statement released on Friday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation military called on all people living north of the Gaza Strip, who amount to more than one million, to relocate south.

The ‘Israeli’ military said it would operate "significantly" in Gaza City in the coming days and civilians would only be able to return when another announcement was made.

"Now is a time for war," said Zionist war minister Yoav Gallant as the regime's warplanes continue pounding Gaza for the seventh consecutive day in relentless attacks that have claimed the lives of at least 1,500 Palestinians, including some 500 children and 280 women.

In comments on the relocation warning, Hamas said it is "fake propaganda" and urged citizens not to fall for it, also calling on Palestinians to rise up on Friday and march to al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds in protest.

Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades said it launched 150 rockets towards the city of Askalan in the occupied territories "in response to the displacement and targeting of civilians".

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime started its onslaught on Saturday after resistance groups launched multi-pronged Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the largest military operation against the occupying regime in decades, leaving more than 1,300 settlers and troops dead and three times as many injured.

Since then, the resistance groups have fired thousands of rockets in retaliatory strikes at the occupied territories.

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, is under years-long siege by the ‘Israeli’ regime.

The attacks have already displaced more than 420,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations said it considered it impossible for such a movement of people to take place "without devastating humanitarian consequences."

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency [UNRWA] said it relocated its central operations center and international staff to Gaza's south to continue its humanitarian operations and support its staff and Palestinian refugees.

The World Health Organization said the Palestinian health ministry has told them it would be impossible to move vulnerable hospital patients to the south of the Gaza Strip.

The UN health agency also called for immediate humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, warning ‘Israel’s’ blockade and bombardment have left the enclave’s health system at “breaking point.”

It noted that Gaza’s overstretched hospitals had only a few hours of electricity a day, with fuel being rationed to maintain critical services including intensive care, and X-ray and dialysis services.

The WHO also called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow health workers into the territory, as well as the evacuation of the sick and injured.

The International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] also raised concern about the deteriorating situation in Gaza, describing the situation as “abhorrent”.

‘Israel’ has said it has dropped about 6,000 bombs on Gaza since it began its bombardment.

The UN rapporteur for Palestine said a significant part of Gaza's population is being "wiped off," as the blockaded city continues to face intense ‘Israeli’ strikes and shelling.

Albanese also commented on a decision by ‘Israel’ earlier this week to cut off Gaza's supply of water, electricity, food, and other basic facilities, underlining that starving a besieged population and depriving them of essentials was a war crime.

Describing the situation as catastrophic, she said there were people on the ground in the city, running with dead or wounded in their arms, trying to find shelter, of which there is none in the city.

“Every rule of international humanitarian law had been broken" throughout the ‘Israeli’ aggression, Albanese underlined.