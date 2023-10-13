No Script

Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian people held nationwide rallies on Friday to condemn the ‘Israeli’ child-killing regime and show their support for the Palestinian resistance's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping Zionist regime.

The rallies in the Iranian capital Tehran were held in downtown the city with the participation of a large number of Tehraners and the Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami as well as the visiting Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

The Tehraners, along with other Iranians and Muslims from different nations on Friday, chanted slogans such as "Down with the Zionist regime" and "Down with the US."

One of the highlights of today's procession and Friday prayers was the participation of Muslims from neighboring countries and African Muslims, who seem to have attended this ceremony due to the presence of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his popularity.

At the end of today's marches, a statement was issued and read out in support of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance fighters.

