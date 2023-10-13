No Script

‘Israeli’ Knesset OKs War Cabinet, Netanyahu Labels Saturday as Most Horrible Day For ‘Israel’

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Five opposition members of the Knesset [Zionist parliament] joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet on Thursday, forming an emergency government to manage the war and isolate far-right influence, six days into the Zionist regime’s aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking from the Knesset rostrum, Netanyahu called the Hamas operation the most horrible day for ‘Israel’, saying it would be hard to find someone unaffected by Hamas.

The Knesset voted to approve adding five ministers to the government, 66 for and four against.

The agreement added MKs Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, Gideon Sa’ar, Chili Tropper and Yifat Shasha-Biton to the government, as ministers without portfolio. All will sit on the ‘security’ cabinet, although Shasha-Biton will only hold observer status. Both Gantz and Eisenkot are former ‘Israeli’ military chiefs of staff, and Gantz is a former war minister.

Gantz will also sit on a war cabinet with Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant. Eisenkot and ‘Strategic Affairs’ Minister Ron Dermer, a Netanyahu confidant, will join the war cabinet as observers.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza BenjaminNetanyahu AlAqsaFlood

Sirens sound again in Occupied Askalan [Ashkelon].
The “Israeli” “Walla!” website, citing a Zionist security source: Hamas has simply managed to freeze the entire “Israeli” security establishment, the “Aman”, “Shin Bet”, and the senior members of the military establishment.