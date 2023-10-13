No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM: Al-Aqsa Flood on Top of Talks

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Translated by Staff

 

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, accompanied by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Shushtari, and the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.

The conferees tackled the latest developments in the region, particularly after Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Gaza, the brutal crimes committed against all the people of Gaza, as well as the developments in al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.

As they also discussed the international and regional situations, shedding light on the responsibilities placed on everyone and the stances that must be taken regarding these historical events and dangerous developments.

 

Israel Iran Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah HosseinAmirAbdollahian sayyednasrallah AlAqsaFlood

Sirens sound again in Occupied Askalan [Ashkelon].
The “Israeli” “Walla!” website, citing a Zionist security source: Hamas has simply managed to freeze the entire “Israeli” security establishment, the “Aman”, “Shin Bet”, and the senior members of the military establishment.