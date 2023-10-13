No Script

Islamic Unity Week 2023

 

Majority Of ‘Israelis’ Blames Gov’t for Hamas Operation, Says Netanyahu Must Resign

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Four out of five ‘Israeli’ occupiers believe the government and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are to blame for the mass infiltration of Hamas resistance group into the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories and the operation that followed, a new Dialog Center poll released on Thursday found.

An overwhelming majority – 86% of respondents, including 79% of coalition supporters, said the surprise attack from Gaza is a failure of the ‘Israeli’ leadership, while a staggering 92% said the war is causing anxiety.

Furthermore, almost all the respondents [94%] believe the government must bear some responsibility for the lack of security preparedness that led to the assault, with over 75% saying the government holds most of the responsibility.

The survey, which polled 620 ‘Israelis’ from across the entity, also found that a majority of respondents believed Netanyahu should resign following the conclusion of ‘Swords of Iron’ aggression.

A slim majority of 56% said Netanyahu must resign at the end of the war, with 28% of coalition voters agreeing with this view, and 52% of respondents also expect War Minister Yoav Gallant to resign.

In addition, most respondents said they do not trust the government to lead the war on Gaza, though the poll was conducted before former war minister Benny Gantz joined an emergency ‘unity’ government on Wednesday evening.

