Fighting Against ‘Israel’ May Expand To ’New Fronts’ – Iran FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has said that fighting against the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a hugely deadly and destructive war, may expand to new fronts.

"Some European officials asked me if there were any chances that new fronts might open up against the Zionist regime?" Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, his second stop on a regional tour that has already taken him to Iraq.

"I told them as far as the Zionists keep up their war crimes, there exists every prospect that other resistance movements [may enter the war]," he added.

As many as 1,537 Palestinians have died and 6,612 others been injured since Saturday, when the Israeli regime launched the war against the coastal sliver.

Amir Abdollahian has started the tour as means of talking with ranking officials in the destination countries about the developments that have been unfolding in the region, especially the Zionist regime's crimes against Gaza.

The military campaign has seen the regime leveling entire districts and featured its use of banned white phosphorous munitions against densely-populated neighborhoods.

"We are in Beirut to announce with a loud voice that, along with [other] Muslim countries and governments, we do not brook the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Gaza." Amir Abdollahian said.

He called the ‘Israeli’ displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians as part of the warfare, and its concomitant enforcement of an all-out siege on Gaza, "an organized war crime" on the part of the occupying regime.

"Continuation of these war crimes will be followed by other reactions on other axes, for which the Zionist regime and its supporters would be responsible," he added.

On Sunday, the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah said the group’s “guns and rockets” were with Palestinian fighters.

And on Tuesday, Iraq’s anti-terror group Kataib Hezbollah threatened to target American bases in the Arab country and the entire region if the United States intervened in the ongoing fighting between the Palestinian fighters and the Zionist regime.

The war came shortly after Gaza's resistance movements initiated their biggest operation against the occupation regime in years in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Codenamed the al-Aqsa Flood Operation, the campaign killed at least 1,000 Zionist forces and settlers and injured thousands more. Nearly 150 others were also captured by the resistance forces.

Amir Abdollahian said, "We extend our most heartfelt congratulations to the Palestinian people for their resistance and victory in the al-Aqsa Flood Operation."

"Iran will strongly continue its support for the resistance," the top diplomat asserted.