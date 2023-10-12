No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israel’ Attacks Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo Airports

‘Israel’ Attacks Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo Airports
folder_openSyria access_time 19 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime has carried out aerial assaults on Syria’s two main airports in the cities of Damascus and Aleppo, putting both facilities out of service.

Citing a military source, state-run SANA news agency reported on Thursday that the shelling occurred “simultaneously” and caused material damage to the airports’ landing strip.

"‘Israeli’ aggression targets Damascus and Aleppo airports," the state television reported on its Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, local media reported that Syrian air defenses were launched in response to the ‘Israeli’ attacks.

There were also reports of damage at the Aleppo Airport with no casualties.

The Zionist aggression comes at a time when the occupying regime is conducting a deadly bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,354 Palestinians and destroying whole neighborhoods.

The Zionist regime launched the Gaza raid on Saturday after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement waged a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the usurping entity.

‘Israel’ frequently attacks the positions of Syria's military and its allies since 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence and terrorism.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to take action against ‘Tel Aviv’s’ crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.

Syria Damascus aleppo

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo Airports

‘Israel’ Attacks Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo Airports

19 minutes ago
Syrian Students Stand in Solidarity with Palestine in Support of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood

Syrian Students Stand in Solidarity with Palestine in Support of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood

8 hours ago
Syrian Power Plant Back into Operation with Help of Iranian Experts

Syrian Power Plant Back into Operation with Help of Iranian Experts

6 days ago
Iran, UAE, Venezuela Condole with Syria, Condemn Terrorist Attack on Military Academy

Iran, UAE, Venezuela Condole with Syria, Condemn Terrorist Attack on Military Academy

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 12-10-2023 Hour: 05:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israeli’ Media: Confrontations underway between Palestinian fighters and ’Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ’Kissufim’ in ’Gaza Envelope’
Reports on a ramming operation that targeted two ’Israeli’ occupation soldiers near the town of al-Funduq eastern Qalqilya
Al-Quds Brigades bomb ’Hatzerim’ airbase with a salvo of missiles
Al-Quds Brigades bomb ‘Re’im’ military base with a salvo of missiles
Al-Qassam Brigades target Askalan and Asdod with dozens of missiles in response to the ‘Israeli’ massacres against civilians