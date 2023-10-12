’Israeli’ Internal Front Commander: An Error in the Application Drove ’Israel’ Crazy

Translated by Staff



“Israel’s” Internal Front Commander Major General Rafi Milo acknowledged that the confidence among local officials in the “Israeli” military has been shattered by the sudden Hamas attack.



In an interview with the “Maariv” Newspaper, Major General Milo revealed that his Internal Front Command is focused on preparing local authorities.

“I had the opportunity to visit all the heads of authorities and settlement security officers in the 'Gaza Envelope.' They are shocked and their trust in us is shattered,” he said.



“Every day, we meet with all the authorities in the south and the envelope. The meetings are very difficult, especially with Yossi in Sha'ar Hanegev, whose deputy was killed [...] There is no doubt that difficult questions were asked in these meetings and the trust that was shattered will take time to repair.”



“The leadership of the ‘Home’ Front understood from the first moment that we were in a war. Hamas realized that it had entered into a long war extending for weeks, and we saw a very strong starting blow. Today, one or two volleys are being launched at the central region [...] We are working in the south, but all the time all eyes are on the northern front, whether in policies or readiness. It is clear to us how important the northern front is, and we are ready for that."



According to Milo, “what happened in the 'Gaza Envelope' led all of ‘Israel’ to lose personal security.”



He also touched on a statement published by the Home Front Command in which it called on residents to shelter in fortified places.

“The matter is not a cyber accident, but rather a human error. We made another mistake on the issue of preparing the ‘Israelis’. It was the mistake of one of our female officers who published a video of preparation instructions for the Home Front.”



He added, “The mistake was pressing a button that we know activates the alarm in all of ‘Israel’. There was a misunderstanding. The orders were to remove the population from the fortified areas, and one of the officers understood the opposite, that the entire 'country' must be placed into fortified areas. The matter is a result of the application, not the alarm.”