By Al-Ahed Bews

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations condemns the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ destruction of several media centers in Gaza, including the offices of Al-Alam TV Channel and Press TV. It also strongly denounces the intended killing of journalists while performing their professional and humanitarian duty in displaying the facts of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip.

All of the terrorist and barbaric practices won’t prevent the journalists from pursuing their duties, and won’t hinder the continuity of broadcasting the events in the field of crime, and exposing the massacres committed by the occupation forces against the innocent civilians.

As we declare solidarity with the brothers in Al-Alam TV Channel, Press TV, and all honorable fellow journalists who perform their roles in the most difficult and harsh circumstances, we condole and sympathize with them on the martyrdom of their heroes, and we pray that Allah blesses the wounded with recovery and keeps all loyal journalists safe and sound.