Putin Asks If US Aircraft Carrier Sent to Bomb Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Tuesday if the United States sent aircraft carrier Gerald Ford, the biggest aircraft carrier in the world and essentially a floating military base, to bomb Lebanon in light of the escalating regional tensions in the wake of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the subsequent ‘Israeli’ aggression.

"Is [the US] going to bomb Lebanon or did they decide to scare someone? But there are people there who are no longer afraid of anything," the Russian President said, though he did not specify who the said "people" are.

"I don't understand why the United States is dragging one of its aircraft carrier groups there, to the Mediterranean Sea, and is announcing a second one. I don't really see the point," Putin underlined.

Putin, on the other hand, urged for other forms of solutions rather than what the United States is currently working on. "We do not need to solve the problem this way, but look for compromise solutions. That's what we need to do," he underlined.

"Of course, such actions escalate the situation and, of course, if the conflict goes beyond the Palestinian territory, it will of course affect [the rest of the world]," Putin stressed as the ‘Israeli’ occupation's allies seem to be escalating in the region.

"The Palestinian issue is at the heart of every person in this region. Yes, I believe that in the heart of everyone who professes Islam... Everything that is happening – not only now, but for decades – is perceived as a manifestation of injustice raised to some unthinkable degree," Putin said.

He pointed out that although the decision to create "two sovereign independent states, ‘Israel’ and Palestine," was initially intended, it was only partially carried out.

"Moreover, part of the lands that the Palestinians have always considered to be genuinely Palestinian, it is taken by ‘Israel’ – at different times and in different ways, but mostly, of course, with the help of military force," Putin underlined said.

Putin also went on to talk about the allegations Iran is facing, saying: "Now, we hear Iran is being accused of all sorts of things, as usual without evidence. Let's see, hopefully, common sense will prevail."

US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he ordered moving aircraft carrier Gerald Ford to the eastern Mediterranean with the aim of supporting the US naval presence in the Middle East.

The Pentagon has moved the USS Jr. Ford carrier strike group from the eastern Mediterranean and bolstered our fighter aircraft presence. “We stand ready to move in additional assets as needed," he revealed after his administration pledged to send the naval vessel to help the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Biden on Sunday affirmed that the United States supports "Israel" and is committed to providing the necessary aid to ensure its continued aggression against the Palestinian Resistance.

"The United States stands with ‘Israel.’ We will not ever fail to have their back, we will make sure that they have the help their ‘citizens’ need, and they can continue to defend themselves," Biden said during a press conference.

Biden, meanwhile, went on to call Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by Hamas against the ‘Israeli’ occupation "sheer evil" while completely disregarding all the actions taken by the ‘Israeli’ occupation against Palestinians.

Biden still failed to mention that the ‘Israeli’ occupation was brutally killing civilians, using white phosphorus, and bombing religious sites and schools where people typically seek refuge in times of war.