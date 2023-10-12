White House Clarifies Biden’s Claims On ‘Confirmed Pictures’ of Hamas ‘Beheading Children’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden’s remarks in which he claimed he had seen “confirmed pictures of beheaded children” were based on media reports and on claims from Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The newspaper cited a White House spokesperson who clarified that Biden and other US officials have not seen or independently confirmed that Hamas beheaded ‘Israeli’ children.

In his remarks addressing ‘Israeli’ leaders at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said: “It is important for Americans to see what is happening. I have been doing this for a long time. I never thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of beheading children.”

Earlier, it was alleged that Hamas's Qassam Brigades, "beheaded many ‘Israeli’ babies" on the occupied side during the early Saturday morning operation it launched from Gaza.

According to the Zionist army’s spokesperson’s unit, the ‘Israeli’ army has no information confirming allegations that "Hamas beheaded babies.”

"We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that,” the spokesperson said.