Iran, Saudi Arabia Say ‘Israel’, Its Supporters Inviting ’Destructive Insecurity’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Saudi Arabia said the ‘Israeli’ regime's crimes and the United States' green light for the atrocities stand to invite "destructive insecurity" for the occupying regime and its supporters.

The remarks were made on Wednesday in the first phone call to take place between Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian chief executive's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comments came after the Gaza Strip's resistance movements initiated their biggest operation against the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in years on Saturday in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

Codenamed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the campaign killed at least 1,000 ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and settlers, and led to the detention of many others by the resistance groups.

Shedding further light on the contents of the conversation between Raisi and MBS, Jamshidi said, "...the 2 agreed on the need to end war crimes against Palestine."

‘Israel’ has responded to the Palestinian operation by waging a "long" war against Gaza, for which it has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists.

At least 1,100 Palestinians, including 326 children, were martyred so far in the ‘Israeli’ aggression, while 5,339 others have been injured.

The military campaign has seen the regime leveling entire districts and featured its use of banned white phosphorous munitions against densely populated neighborhoods.

Earlier this week, Zionist war minister Yoav Gallant announced a "total blockade" to stop food and fuel from reaching Gaza, home to 2.3 million people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was "deeply distressed" by ‘Israel's’ announcement of the complete siege.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially," Guterres said.