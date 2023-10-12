- Home
Syrian Students Stand in Solidarity with Palestine in Support of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood
By Staff, SANA
Syrian students staged solidarity stands at universities and institutes on Wednesday in support of the Palestinian resistance and Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the face of the brutal attacks of the “Israeli” occupation.
The Syrian students affirmed their support to the Palestinian Cause as a core and central issue for all Arabs until liberating the territory and establish the Palestinian state with al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.
