Syrian Students Stand in Solidarity with Palestine in Support of Op. Al-Aqsa Flood

one hour ago
By Staff, SANA

Syrian students staged solidarity stands at universities and institutes on Wednesday in support of the Palestinian resistance and Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the face of the brutal attacks of the “Israeli” occupation.

The Syrian students affirmed their support to the Palestinian Cause as a core and central issue for all Arabs until liberating the territory and establish the Palestinian state with al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.

Syria Palestine AlAqsaFlood

