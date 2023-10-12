No Script

Gaza’s Hospitals Struggle with High Number of Deaths

folder_openVoices access_time one hour ago
By Mostafa Awada 

The “Israelis” are carrying out a genocide and imposing a full siege on the Gaza Strip. The brutal campaign involves the cutting off of electricity and water, the targeting of the central communications station, and deliberate attacks on hospitals and health facilities, which come in retaliation to a well-executed operation by the Palestinian resistance last week. 

The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation commenced on Saturday and has since treated “Israel” to the taste of the bitterness of defeat, which 'Tel Aviv' hasn’t experienced in its history.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qidra, confirmed in a statement to Al-Ahed News that “the Zionist enemy seeks to create a miserable humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip through these practices or by preventing basic necessities from reaching the territory through intimidation and inducement.”

"What the occupation is doing today is tantamount to genocide. The Gaza Strip is suffering from a shortage of medicine, supplies, and CT and X-ray equipment due to the large number of wounded, the majority of whom are children and women," he added.

Al-Qidra pointed out that “the limited basic components available to the Ministry of Health may not be able in the long term to carry out its moral mission as the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip continues, despite the fact that the ambulance and rescue teams are making every effort to provide the necessary capabilities to prolong the duration of health services.”

Hamas Palestine Gaza IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

