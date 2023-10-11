No Script

‘Israel’ Moving to Full Offense – War Minister

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 46 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces are moving to a “full offense” against the Gaza Strip.

“I have released all the restraints… we are moving to a full offense,” Gallant said in an address to troops along the Gaza border.

“You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought,” he claimed.

“They will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was,” Gallant continued.

Gallant also made a reference to the potential of several months of fighting, claiming that “we will return here, to Be’eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will resettle the ‘kibbutz’ until its last meter.”

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

