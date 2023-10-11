No Script

Islamic Resistance: ’Israeli’ Post ’Al-Jardah’ Targeted with Guided Missiles

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
Translated By Al-Ahed News

A statement Issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.}

In a firm response to the Zionist attacks on Monday 09/10/2023, which led to the martyrdom of a number of our Mujahideen brothers, Hossam Ibrahim, Ali Ftouni, and Ali Hodroj, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Israeli” post of Al-Jardah, opposite the Al-Dhahira area, with guided missiles on Wednesday 11/10/2023 morning.
 
The operation resulted in large number of confirmed casualties among the occupation forces, including dead and wounded. ‏
 
The Islamic Resistance reaffirms that it will be decisive in its response to the 'Israeli' attacks targeting our country and the security of our people, especially when these attacks cause martyrdom of our brothers.
 
{Victory comes only from God Almighty.}

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

