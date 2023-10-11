Iran Border Guards Hold Drills in Southern Waters

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian border guard forces have started a major drill in the country’s southern waters with the aim of boosting the capacities of the force to counter maritime smuggling and piracy.

The drills dubbed Mohammad Rasullollah [PBUH] Regional Marine Exercises, started on Wednesday in a ceremony in the coastal port city of Bandar Abbas in the presence of Iran’s police force chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan.

The drills will cover a vast area in the Gulf waters and the Sea of Oman and will involve maritime border guard forces stationed in Bushehr, Hormozgan, Chabahar, and Qeshm bases.

The exercises will seek to boost the combat capabilities of Iranian border guard forces and improve security along Iran’s maritime borders in the region.