- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
The Islamic Resistance: Our Mujahideen Targeted and Completely Destroyed an “Israeli” Tank in “Avivim”
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah issues a statement commenting on its response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted a number of observation points belonging to the Islamic Resistance.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Permission [to fight] is given to those [believers] who are fought against, because they have been wronged; and surely, Allah is able to give them victory.
In response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted a number of observation points belonging to the Islamic Resistance, this evening our Mujahideen targeted an “Israeli” Zelda-type tank at the al-Sadah point west of the town of Salha [known as “Avivim” settlement] with two guided missiles. The tank was hit and completely destroyed.
Victory comes only from God, the Mighty, and the Mighty
Comments
- Related News