The Islamic Resistance: Our Mujahideen Targeted and Completely Destroyed an “Israeli” Tank in “Avivim”

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations 

Hezbollah issues a statement commenting on its response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted a number of observation points belonging to the Islamic Resistance.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Permission [to fight] is given to those [believers] who are fought against, because they have been wronged; and surely, Allah is able to give them victory.

In response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted a number of observation points belonging to the Islamic Resistance, this evening our Mujahideen targeted an “Israeli” Zelda-type tank at the al-Sadah point west of the town of Salha [known as “Avivim” settlement] with two guided missiles. The tank was hit and completely destroyed.

Victory comes only from God, the Mighty, and the Mighty

