Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Ready to Take Up Arms Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Ansarullah movement in Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on Tuesday that the decision to launch Operation al-Aqsa Flood is a legitimate Palestinian decision that surprised both the enemy and allies.

The Yemeni people are ready to do everything in their power to fulfill their sacred duty of standing by the Palestinian people, the Yemeni leader said during a speech commenting on the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

"Our people are ready to mobilize in the hundreds of thousands and join the Palestinian people to confront the enemy, and we will not hesitate to do whatever is possible," he added.

There are red lines when it comes to the situation unfolding in Gaza, and there is coordination between the Axis of Resistance, saying, "We are coordinating with the Axis of Resistance, and if the Americans make a direct military intervention, we are ready to participate, even with missile strikes and drone strikes."

"It is a duty to support the Palestinians with everything in our possession, and it is not permissible for this nation to stand by while Western countries help the criminal enemy," Sayyed al-Houthi stressed.

Moreover, he addressed the absence of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in light of the latest developments, underlining that there are significant shortcomings – even in terms of condemnations – from many Arab countries.

Many parties have very weak positions, the Yemeni Resistance leader said, underlining that the positions of the normalizing regimes are shameful and reveal their loyalty to the Zionist enemy and their abandonment of the Palestinian people.

The Ansarullah leader stressed that the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Western countries have greenlit the “Israeli” enemy to kill Palestinians by all means.

All crimes present a clear picture that “Western regimes are criminal, as the West has unleashed the entity to commit all kinds of crimes, from seizing lands to violating rights, independence, and freedom,” he said.

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that Western countries wanted the Zionist enemy to be their spearhead in the Arab region, acting as an agent and an arm to target the entire Islamic world.

Furthermore, al-Houthi also highlighted that "for seven decades, the Palestinian people have not received any attention from international institutions that present themselves as concerned with human rights," adding that the Security Council resolutions have not provided anything for Palestine and have not protected children or women there.

Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined at the end of his speech that the United States was directly complicit in "Israeli" crimes, and the injustice suffered by the Palestinian people was one of the clearest issues and rights, yet they try to sideline and disregard it.