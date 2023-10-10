Hamas Launches barrage of Rockets after It Delivers Ultimatum to Settlers to Evacuate “Ashkelon”

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] said rocket sirens sounded in “Tel Aviv” and across the rest of “Israeli”-occupied Palestine, as Hamas warned settlers to leave the “Ashkelon” in the southern “Israeli” entity.

The ultimatum delivered by al-Qassam's spokesperson Abu Obeida comes in response to the ongoing “Israeli” war crimes and massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The nonstop brutal “Israeli” bombings has displaced the Palestinians in Gaza and forced them to evacuate their homes. As a result of this, “Israeli” settlers in “Ashkelon” have been given until 5 p.m. Tuesday to evacuate the settlements.

“Those warned have no excuse”,” Abu Obeida warned the “Israeli” settlers.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA] has reported a significant increase in displacement of Palestinian families over the previous 24 hours across the Gaza Strip. This surge has affected more than 187,518 individuals, based on data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Continuous “Israeli” airstrikes forced many Palestinians in Gaza to leave their homes. Civilian areas, including densely populated neighborhoods and regions, have been key targets of these bombings.

Earlier today, Palestinian resistance fighters killed 15 IOF soldiers in “Ashkelon” after a successful infiltration to the southern part of the settlement as part of the ongoing Operation al-Aqsa Flood. The mission was carried out by al-Qassam's naval commandos units.

In the midst of these events, the “Israeli” military has acknowledged its inability so far to take control of areas and some settlements in the “Gaza envelope”. Meanwhile Palestinian resistance fighters have continued to flow into “Israeli” settlements and maintain presence. Some military bases have also remained under Palestinian Resistance control.

Abu Obeida has previously indicated that “Israeli” forces are launching vengeful attacks on Gaza and committing war crimes against Palestinian civilians in response to its sever failure on the battle field.

In a televised statement on Tuesday, he warned that every “Israeli” targeting of a Palestinian home in Gaza without prior warning – roof knocking – will be "regrettably" met by executing an “Israeli” captive.

The “Israeli” occupation entity will be held “responsible for targeting the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip,” he said, stressing that “the ‘Israeli’ enemy does not understand the language of humanity and ethics, and we will address it in the language it knows”.

His warning came after the “Israeli” entity committed over 10 recorded massacres in Gaza, some of which resulted in the killing of entire families.