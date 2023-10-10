US Army Special Ops Ex-Officer: US Knows ‘Israeli’ Military Confrontations Not in Its Interest

By Al-Ahed News

Former US Army Special Operations Officer [11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command] Scott Bennett commented on the ongoing Palestinian resistance operation in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories and the ‘Israeli’ aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

In remarks to Al-Ahed News, Bennett underlined that the lesson that President Ronald Reagan learned from Lebanon was that ‘Israel’ and its military confrontations with its ‘neighbors’ was not in the interest of the American people or our foreign policy.

He further ruled out the possibility that the American people would support any kind of war.

Below is the script of Al-Ahed News’ interview with Mr. Bennett:

Q- What is your take on the ongoing operations by Palestinians against “Israel”? How could this change regional as well as global equations?

The recent skirmish that we are witnessing occurring between “Israel” and Palestinians, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other parties has been decades in the making. Contrary to western main stream media in the United States the “Israelis” are not an innocent or pure party with unclean hands in the situation. Quite the contrary, they have been initiating a genocide, an ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians. Shooting at them to cripple them and blow off limbs; starving them; cutting off electricity; dehydrating them; confiscating their homes; pushing into every inch of territory in violation of the United Nations resolutions that established the state of Israel and the relationship it was to have with its neighbors in 1947. Additionally, the neutrality of “Jerusalem” [Al-Quds] was another condition that the Israeli Zionists have violated.

Q- Do you believe that Palestinians reserve right to defend themselves and give a response to “Israeli” attacks?

The Palestinian people have a moral and spiritual duty before God and the other nations of the world to show that despite the violence shown against them, they are continuing to fight for their freedom and lives. Palestine in fact has shown a heroic resolve and strength of character not seen in the history of nations, and are an example of defiance against tyranny. All of these examples show how Israel has arrogantly, recklessly and furiously disregarded all decent behavior and embarked on a strategy of constant aggression and genocide and war against the Palestinian people. At last people are rising up because they've had enough. They are pushing back they are retaliating in the way that any natural human being would fight aggressor if you were trying to kill with equal force.

Q- Certain governments, officials and organizations have voiced support and solidarity for ‘Tel Aviv’, calling the operation against international law. What are your thoughts on this?

The typical Zionist supporters in the American media and government are rising up to show a hysterical and reckless support for the genocide which “Israel” initiated. The danger is the American-Zionist groups may try and justify a larger genocide against Gaza, where the Israeli military launches a genocide and bombing campaign similar to the Dresden firebombing by the Americans against Germany in World War 2.

We're seeing the American media and hard right neocon politicians like Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, even Donald Trump irrupt into this mad mouth frothing furious hysteria in rabid, blind support and unquestioning servitude to “Israel” largely Adam Christian Zionist delusion, which is religious heresy that “Israel” is used to brainwash America into funding supporting defending.

Q- Please tell us what the future might hold.

The danger is that “Israel” may try to expand this war into Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, and attempt to draw the United States in. I believe the American people are not going to support any kind of war, and certainly are not going to send their sons and daughters into this kind of a fight. Additionally, this may create a hysteria inside Europe and the United States of domestic terrorism, where a new police state begins to emerge. Of course, there are other considerations coming into the analysis, such as is Netanyahu, using this for political purposes, to wager larger war against Iran, to suppress his own people in a heightened security police state to distract against the protests that have been occurring in “Israel” over the last six months due to the Judicial referendums was the far right “Israeli” fascists were attempting to do or will be security intelligence services so disbelieve inapt because of their COVID-19 90% vaccination rate which is caused a massive mental weakness in the nation that we're seeing indications of what is going to happen to other nations ?

The American lesson from Lebanon that President Ronald Reagan learned was that “Israel” and its military confrontations with its neighbors, was not in the interest of the American people, or our foreign policy. As a result, Reagan quickly pulled the United States Marines out of Beirut. Of course, many believe the “Israelis” themselves were engaging in another false flag attack against the Americans in the hopes that it would create an American support, and the Zionists could use the American military as they’ve always tried to do.

But this backfired. The American people at the time did not want their sons and daughters dying in foreign lands, and that same principle applies now, especially after the terrible bloodshed and destruction of America’s reputation, and the loss of its treasure from these failed 9/11 wars that have lasted for 20 years without a doubt this “Israeli” genocide campaign, that they very soon will begin launching is going to also carry with it false flag attacks that the “Israelis” will engage in in America and Europe and try and blame on Hamas and Muslims in general but the fact is it will blow back and backfire in the majority of people understand that “Israel” is the genocidal maniac in this war, and that the Palestinians are simply fighting for their lives, and Freedom against the tyrannical oppressor.