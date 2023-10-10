No Negotiations on ’Israeli’ Captives under Fire, Regime Must Pay High Price - Hamas Warns

By Staff, Agencies

The military spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, announced that every ‘Israeli’ targeting of a Palestinian home in Gaza without prior warning will be "regrettably" met by executing an ‘Israeli’ captive.

Warning that the 'Israeli' regime must be ready to pay a high price in exchange for the captives' freedom, the spokesman said, “The matter of prisoners is a strategically crucial issue with a well-defined trajectory, and the occupation will inevitably bear the consequences.”

Abu Ubaida also noted that the resistance fighters have succeeded in apprehending a significant number of the enemy's soldiers at various battlefronts, who have been relocated to al-Qassam Brigades’ detention facilities.

"We categorically refuse to engage in deliberations or negotiations regarding prisoners' matters under the duress of aggression, and the enemy must prepare to pay the price,” he emphasized.

He added that the execution process will be broadcast in both audio and video, explaining that this decision came after the ‘Israeli’ enemy committed several massacres against safe children, women, and the elderly in their homes.

The Resistance is so far acting in accordance with Islamic rulings by keeping the ‘Israeli’ captives safe and sound, Abu Ubaida stressed.

However, he warned that the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity will be held "responsible for targeting the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip," adding that "the ‘Israeli’ enemy does not understand the language of humanity and ethics, and we will address it in the language it knows."

More than 90 children have been martyred since the beginning of the ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza on Saturday, and Gaza witnessed on Monday the most brutal bombing campaign since the start of the aggression.

A government official in Gaza confirmed that the ‘Israeli’ army wiped out 15 families after directly striking their homes in the past 24 hours.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces waged brutal and indiscriminate attacks on the besieged Strip using thermobaric weapons, not to mention phosphorus bombs, which are banned under international law.

Occupation air raids also rendered the Beit Hanoun Hospital - the only one in the city - out of service, preventing medical teams from carrying out their humanitarian duties toward wounded Palestinians in the nonstop aggression.

The most horrific ‘Israeli’ massacre was likely in the Jabaliya refugee camp, where a series of consecutive airstrikes resulted in 50 Palestinian martyrs as per the latest count.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced in its latest report that the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza has resulted in over 560 Palestinian martyrs and 2,900 injured. But this number remains preliminary as many Palestinians remain unaccounted for under the rubble of collapsed residential buildings due to brutal ‘Israeli’ airstrikes.

As for the West Bank,16 Palestinians, including 3 children, were martyred and more than 80 injured after being shot by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces while taking to the streets in support of Gaza and to protest the war crimes committed by the ‘Israeli’ army against the besieged Strip.

‘Israeli’ media had acknowledged that the number of ‘Israeli’ deaths in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood reached 1,000, and injuries 2,900, including dozens in critical condition, adding that there are 230 missing ‘Israelis.’