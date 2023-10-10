Iraq’s Top Cleric Urges All Muslims To Help Palestinian People, Reclaim Their Usurped Rights

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani urged all Muslims across the world to help the Palestinian people amid the ‘Israeli’ regime’s relentless strikes on the Gaza Strip.

“We call on all Muslims to come to the assistance of the Muslim people of Palestine [and] respond to their loud cries for help,” Ayatollah Sistani said in a message on Monday.

The top Iraqi cleric also urged all Muslims to do their utmost to "deter the aggressors," reclaim the usurped rights of Palestinians, and save them from the ‘Israeli’ onslaught.

He added that the Islamic land of Palestine should be saved from "usurping aggressor."

Calling up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, the Zionist regime has declared a long war on Gaza in response to Operation al-Aqsa Flood, which started on Saturday.

The resistance fighters say they have waged the operation against the occupying regime in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll from the ‘Israeli’ attacks on the besieged territory has exceeded 700, including 140 children and 105 women, with nearly 3,900 others injured.

'Tel Aviv' has already been enforcing a permanent ground, aerial, and naval blockade against the coastal territory since 2007. The regime rarely relaxes the siege for entry of essential goods, but has ordered it to be exercised completely since the onset of the ongoing war.

In a statement, the Zionist air force said it had dropped some 2,000 munitions and more than 1,000 tons of bombs on Gaza in the last 20 hours.

The ‘Israeli’ strikes have also led to the displacement of more than 123,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations.