Hezbollah Announces Initial Response on the Martyrdom of 3 Martyrs: Striking ‘Pranit’, ‘Avivim’ Barracks

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
Translated by Staff

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.}

After the martyrdom of our three mujahideen brothers this afternoon in “Israeli” attacks on Lebanese towns and villages, groups of Islamic Resistance fighters carried out an an initial response directly striking the Pranit and Avivim barracks with guided missiles and mortar shells. The former serves as the command center of the Galilee Division, and the latter is a clerical command center affiliated with the Western Brigade.

Victory comes only from God Almighty.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

