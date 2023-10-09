Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

{Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah [i.e. they have gone out for Jihad (holy fighting), and showed not their backs to the disbelievers], of them some have fulfilled their obligations (i.e. have been martyred), and some of them are still waiting, but they have never changed [i.e. they never proved treacherous to their covenant which they concluded with Allah] in the least.}

God the Most High, the Great, has spoken the truth.

With greater pride, the Islamic Resistance mourns the mujahideen martyrs: Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim [Hussam Aitaroun] from the southern town of Aitaroun, Ali Raif Fatoni [Haidar] from the town of Zoqaq al-Blat – Beirut and the Mujahid martyr Ali Hassan Hodroj [Fidaa] from the city of Beirut [a resident of the southern town of Hanawiyeh], who were martyred as a result of the Zionist aggression against southern Lebanon this afternoon, Monday 10/9/2023.