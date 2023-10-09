No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”

Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi, confirmed that what is happening today in Palestine is a “rehearsal” for what the resistance factions will do in the future, adding that “we will see before our eyes that ‘Israel’ is nearing demise” and that “it is weaker than a spider’s web”.

Al-Moussawi made the remarks in a political meeting held by Hezbollah’s public relations in the town of Riyaq. Al-Moussawi considered that the legendary heroics and victories that took place prove the words of Imam Sayyed Moussa al-Sadr and the late Imam Khomeini that “Israel” will be destroyed at the hands of the honorable resistance fighters.

The MP believed that “what happened in dignified Gaza today is tantamount to a military, security and political upheaval and a major intelligence failure, which the temporary usurping [‘Israeli’] entity has not witnessed since its founding”.

He added, “The [‘Israeli’] enemy today is in a state of surprise and great shock. This victory is not considered a victory over the Zionist enemy only, but rather a victory over the arrogant Western system that supports it, led by the United States”.

Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah UnitedStates GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”

Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”

one hour ago
Sayyed Safieddine to “Israel”: Your Foolishness will Result in a Flood from the Entire Nation

Sayyed Safieddine to “Israel”: Your Foolishness will Result in a Flood from the Entire Nation

19 hours ago
Hezbollah: Martyr Leader Imad Mughniyeh’s Groups Target “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Shebaa Farms

Hezbollah: Martyr Leader Imad Mughniyeh’s Groups Target “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Shebaa Farms

one day ago
Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian on Op. Al-Quds Flood: It Is Decisive Response to “Israel’s” Continuous Crimes

Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian on Op. Al-Quds Flood: It Is Decisive Response to “Israel’s” Continuous Crimes

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 09-10-2023 Hour: 01:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

The Palestinian Health Minister urges the international community to act to curb the ’Israeli’ occupation attacks against treatment and ambulance centers in Gaza