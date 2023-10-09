Hezbollah MP: Events in Palestine Is “Rehearsal for What the Resistance Will Do in the Future”

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi, confirmed that what is happening today in Palestine is a “rehearsal” for what the resistance factions will do in the future, adding that “we will see before our eyes that ‘Israel’ is nearing demise” and that “it is weaker than a spider’s web”.

Al-Moussawi made the remarks in a political meeting held by Hezbollah’s public relations in the town of Riyaq. Al-Moussawi considered that the legendary heroics and victories that took place prove the words of Imam Sayyed Moussa al-Sadr and the late Imam Khomeini that “Israel” will be destroyed at the hands of the honorable resistance fighters.

The MP believed that “what happened in dignified Gaza today is tantamount to a military, security and political upheaval and a major intelligence failure, which the temporary usurping [‘Israeli’] entity has not witnessed since its founding”.

He added, “The [‘Israeli’] enemy today is in a state of surprise and great shock. This victory is not considered a victory over the Zionist enemy only, but rather a victory over the arrogant Western system that supports it, led by the United States”.