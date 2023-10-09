Iran FM: Muslim Countries Must Join Hands in Defending Palestinians, Al-Aqsa

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's foreign minister has called on all Muslim countries to join hands in defending the Palestinian people and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remark in a late Sunday phone call with Taliban’s caretaker foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, including the ongoing Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which is the biggest military operation against the occupying regime in years.

Hamas resistance movement launched the large-scale operation on Saturday with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to the “Israeli” entity’s desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

More than 700 “Israeli” settlers and troops have died as a result of the operation and over 2,000 others have been injured. “Israeli” media outlets have reported an approximate 750 “Israeli” soldiers and settlers missing so far.

During their phone call, Amir Abdollahian and his acting Afghan counterpart discussed the resistance of Palestinian people against the occupation of their country and frequent violations of al-Aqsa Mosque by “Israeli” settlers.

Amir Abdollahian noted that all Muslim countries must be united in their defense of the oppressed people of Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque.

Mottaqi, for his part, said Taliban’s foreign ministry is keeping close watch on the ongoing developments in Gaza and has already issued a strongly-worded statement in support of the Palestinian people and in condemnation of Zionist occupiers.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed his condolences to Muttaqi over the recent deadly earthquake in Afghanistan, along with sympathy of the Iranian government and nation for the Afghan people.

He added that Iran has already dispatched relief and rescue teams to quake-stricken regions and they arrived there on Sunday evening.

Muttaqi expressed his gratitude for Iranian people’s help and sympathy as well as dispatch of rescue teams from Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, it was announced that the death toll from Afghanistan’s 6.2-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks has exceeded two thousand.

Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority’s spokesperson Mullah Janan Saiq said more than 2,000 people have died and over 9,000 been injured.

Noting that the death toll could further rise, he added that the tremors caused heavy damage in northwestern Herat and Badghis provinces.