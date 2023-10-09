European, US, Other Airlines Suspend Operations, Flights from Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

International airlines announced suspension of operations and cancellation of flights, due to an ongoing war in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories that erupted this weekend, in which the Palestinian Hamas resistance group started a surprise operation against the Zionist occupiers.

Palestinian resistance groups, led by Hamas, started a qualitative operation inside the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on Saturday. The multi-front operation was carried out by air, land and sea. Drones were used to infiltrate the occupied territory, and rockets were being launched throughout the Zionist entity.

As southern settlements were overtaken by Palestinian resistance fighters, international airlines said many flights to and from the Zionist entity’s ‘Ben Gurion International Airport’ were delayed or canceled.

US and European carriers suspended operations and canceled their flights to and from ‘Tel Aviv.’ Some of the largest groups included American Airlines, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Delta and United, as well as their subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s own ‘El Al’ company was offering customers to “may suspend flights without charge or cancel with a voucher without costs.” The company added in its statement that an emergency hotline was set up to assist people change their flights.

Furthermore, the ‘Israeli’ ‘Civil Aviation Authority’ stated that "airports in southern and central ‘Israel,’ including ‘Timna’, ‘Rosh Pina’ and ‘Herzliya’ airports, are closed to private and sports flights.”

According to the Flightradar24 website, 14 percent of flights at ‘Ben Gurion’ airport were canceled and 75 percent delayed.