‘Israel’ Orders Evacuation of North Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant instructed the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces to begin preparations for evacuating the north of the occupied territories, as a state of war was officially passed by the ‘Israeli’ government cabinet.

The ‘Israeli’ military forces were earlier instructed to evacuate settlers occupying the south, within two and a half miles from the Gaza Strip, following the war that erupted on Saturday when the Palestinian Hamas resistance group staged a military operation against the occupying regime’s practices and violations of the sanctity of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Gallant instructed the ‘Israeli’ military to start arming settlers in the area with weapons and ammunition. In addition, there would now be an army officer responsible for communicating all the mayors and regional councils in the settlements located in the area bordering the Gaza Strip, "to assist in the management of the situation on the internal front."

Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were able to break through the border security fence and infiltrate the occupied territories on Saturday, led by Hamas and with the participation of other resistance groups and civilians from the coastal enclave.

The aerial operation included sophisticated drone offensives targeting ‘Israeli’ military positions, paragliders penetrating into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territory, and rubber boats landing on the shores of the Zionist entity.

The surprise assault has left more than 750 Zionist occupiers dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded.