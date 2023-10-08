No Script

Hezbollah: Martyr Leader Imad Mughniyeh’s Groups Target “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Shebaa Farms

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon issued the following statement:

In the name of God, the most Gracious, the most Merciful

“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.”

On the path to liberating what remains of our occupied Lebanese land, and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance as well as the struggling and patient Palestinian people, the groups of the martyr leader Haj Imad Mughniyeh in the Islamic Resistance, attacked three “Israeli” sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms:

Our groups directly targeted the Radar, Zabdin and Ruwaisat Al-Alam military sites, with large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles.

“There is no victory except from Allah the Mighty, the Wise.”

 

Israel Hizbullah Lebanon Palestine shebaa farms al aqsa Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

