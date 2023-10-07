IRG Bust Seven-Strong Terror Team in Alborz Province

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] forces have managed to smash a team of terrorists in the country’s north-central province of Alborz close to the capital Tehran.

The IRG’s Imam Hassan Mojtaba base announced in a statement that the seven-strong team was busted in a joint operation by Basij volunteer forces and security forces in Garmdarreh district of the province, situated 10 kilometers [six miles] west of Tehran, following intricate intelligence measures.

The statement added that a Kalashnikov assault rifle, two magazines and 45 rounds of live ammunition in addition to a pistol with two magazines and 28 live bullets, a bulletproof vest and a pepper spray were recovered from the terrorists.

The IRG Ground Force dismantles two terror cells and arrests as many terrorists in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Back in late May, IRG forces smashed a team of terrorists in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing two.

The IRG Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement at the time that the team had been busted before carrying out its plans for terrorist operations in the southern part of the province.

The IRG servicemen ambushed the terrorist team and smashed it in cooperation with the Intelligence Ministry forces, the statement added.

Two terrorists were killed and a third one has been arrested in the attack, which also resulted in the confiscation of ammunition, weapons and explosives, it said.