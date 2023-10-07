Netanyahu Amid Hamas’ Op. Al-Aqsa Flood: “Israel” Is At War

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the “Israeli” entity is at war in his first comments after Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched a major surprise operation on the “Israeli” entity earlier on Saturday.

“‘Citizens’ of ‘Israel’, we are at war. And we will win,” Netanyahu said in a video address.

“The enemy will pay a price like they have never known before,” he said, referring to Hamas.

Netanyahu’s comments were echoed by the “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] chief spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, who said that the “Israeli” entity is in a “state of war” following Hamas’ surprise operation – dubbed operation al-Aqsa Flood – early on Saturday.

The IOF “has declared a state of war,” he said in a video statement. “We are in a state of war”.

He added that “more than 2,000 rockets have been fired” and that the Palestinian resistance fighters have infiltrated the “Israeli” entity and some are still inside.

The IOF “is flooding the area with troops. We are focusing the fighting on the Gaza border,” Hagari said. “We have begun a widespread call-up in all parts... The Air Force is also striking in Gaza.”

An IOF spokesperson added that fighting is ongoing and that resistance fighters remain present in multiple locations. IOF troops, they said, are presently focused on fighting in regions surrounding the Gaza envelope, while “Israeli” military reservists are being called up.

The “Israeli” air force has begun an attack on Gaza, the spokesperson also said.

At least 22 “Israelis” have been killed since the beginning of the surprise operation by Hamas, according to Hebrew media reports.

Palestinian Authority [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have a right to defend themselves against what he described as the “terror of settlers and occupation troops.”

The WAFA news agency reported that Abbas had chaired an emergency meeting of civilian and security officials. He gave instructions for Palestinians to be protected, the news agency added.