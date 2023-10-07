No Script

Islamic Unity Week 2023

 

Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian on Op. Al-Quds Flood: It Is Decisive Response to “Israel’s” Continuous Crimes

folder_openLebanon access_time 11 minutes ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issues a statement commenting on Operation Al-Quds Flood in occupied Palestine on 10-7-2023.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Permission to fight is given to those [i.e. believers against disbelievers], who are fighting them, [and] because they [believers] have been wronged, and surely, Allah is Able to give them [believers] victory.

Hezbollah congratulates the resisting Palestinian people and the mujahideen of the heroic Palestinian factions, especially the dear brothers in the al-Qassam Brigades and the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, for the large-scale, heroic operation which is crowned with victory, divine support and the promise of ultimate, comprehensive victory.

 

This item is being updated

Israel Hamas Palestine HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah GazaStrip

Last Update: 07-10-2023 Hour: 11:51 Beirut Timing

