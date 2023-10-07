Hamas Announces Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Responding to “Israeli” Attacks As Rockets Fired from Gaza & IOF Soldier Kidnapped

By Staff, Agencies

Sirens warning of incoming rockets have blared across the “Israeli”-occupied territories after Palestinian resistance fighters launched a volley of rockets and infiltrated areas of southern “Israeli” entity in a surprise counteroffensive claimed by the resistance movement Hamas.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said its fighters have joined the operation, while Hamas called on resistance groups in Lebanon also to join the fighting against the “Israeli” entity.

Red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, as well as "Sde Boker", "Arad" and "Dimona" in the south as explosions were heard by residents. In al-Quds [Jerusalem], rocket sirens sounded followed by the sound of explosions, reports said.

Hamas' armed wing said more than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into the “Israeli” entity on Saturday, declaring it had started "Operation al-Aqsa Flood".

“We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation, their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over,” the movement said.

“We announce Operation al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets,” Hamas added.

Senior Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, "This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth."

He said Palestinian resistance fighters struck numerous "Israeli" targets, including airports and military facilities.

“Today, the wrath of our nation and righteous fighters is boiling over. This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has come to an end,” the top commander stated.

Al-Deif called on Arab and Islamic countries to act, saying, “O our brethren in Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt and the rest of Arab countries, take action and answer the calls.”

“O our brethren in the Resistance in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran, this is the day the fronts shall unite,” he added.

The “Magen David Adom” emergency medical services said an "Israeli" soldier was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in the southern of the “Israeli” entity.

One video circulating on social media showed large black plumes of smoke and fires from a suspected impact site in “Ashkelon”.

Furthermore, “Israeli” media reported that "the Palestinian Resistance crossed the separation barrier, reached the intersection of the "Urim" settlement, and opened fire toward a settler's vehicle."

It was also reported that "gunfire from light weapons occurred at the ‘Urim’ junction in the northern Al-Naqab and western ‘Ofakim’," resulting in injuries.

“Israeli” media also reported that the Resistance launched a joint attack with an attempt of gliders to infiltrate the south.

Following the assault, the IOF opened shelters in “Tel Aviv” and “Ashdod” following the extensive rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, as reported by the “Israeli” army's radio.

Additionally, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the Palestinian Resistance had successfully taken captive several IOF soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Shehab Agency confirmed that “Gaza Resistance, for the first time in history, has infiltrated occupation settlements with jeeps and has taken control of areas within them.”

The Resistance's operation comes in the context of continued and unchecked “Israeli” aggression against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds [Jerusalem], as well as a suffocating siege on the Gaza Strip.

Accordingly, “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant were set to hold meetings with top security officials soon, their offices said.

The “Israeli” entity has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been martyred this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the occupied West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians martyred, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN.