Syrian Power Plant Back into Operation with Help of Iranian Experts

Syria
By Staff, Agencies

Syria has inaugurated a thermal power plant that is back into operation with the help of Iranian experts.

In a ceremony on Thursday, two units of the plant, situated in the northwestern city of Aleppo, were launched after being reconstructed by Iranian specialists from the MAPNA Group.

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, who was present at the ceremony, said his country’s strategic relations with Iran serve the interest of both nations.

The power plant, which has a total of five units, produced more than 1,000 megawatts of electricity in 2015 before being destroyed by the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists.

The newly-launched units of the plant add some 400 megawatts back to Syria’s power grid.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, Iran’s Consul General to Aleppo Navab Nouri expressed Tehran’s firm determination to complete the rehabilitation of three remaining units of Aleppo power plant. “Given the high importance of electrical energy, investment in this field is one of the main economic priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Iran is taking serious measures to complete the remaining phases of Aleppo thermal power plant.”

Iran has maintained an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus.

Iran’s advisory assistance helped Syria defeat Daesh and win back control of virtually all regions from terrorists.

Tehran has repeatedly voiced its readiness to help Syria with its post-war reconstruction process.

