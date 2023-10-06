No Script

Ex-Shin Bet Chief: Netanyahu Severely Damaged “Israel”

Ex-Shin Bet Chief: Netanyahu Severely Damaged “Israel”
access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” “Shin Bet” Chief Yoram Cohen said this week that “the greatest threat to ‘Israel’ today is…that the deepening of the social rift will lead to internal violence.”

“This is a threat,” Cohen said, “of an immeasurably greater magnitude than all other threats - including the security threat.”

The comments came during an interview with “Makor Rishon”, to be published in full this weekend. In the interview, Cohen said that “over the last year,” “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has severely damaged the ‘state’ and his legacy.”

With respect to the so-called “judicial reform” legislation itself, the former “Shin Bet” Chief said he had “one word: consensus.”

“I think there is room for change,” he said, “but it is necessary to stop the legal reform in its current form and promote changes carefully, through dialogue and with wide agreement.”

“We must accept the fact that a large part of the people think the government is taking steps that change the face of the government in an extreme and dangerous fashion. Even if this concern is exaggerated, it exists. We must listen to it and take it into account.”

The former “Israeli” security Chief had sharp criticism for Netanyahu’s cabinet as well.

Taking aim at the so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Cohen said that he was unfit for office as a matter of both values and effective government. “Someone who represents racism should not be a minister,” Cohen said, referring to Ben-Gvir, adding that “he is not ready for the job, and does damage.”

