“Israeli” Court Rejects Appeal for Early Release of Hunger Striking Detainee Al-Fasfous

folder_openPalestine access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military court at the Ofer prison has rejected an appeal for early release filed on behalf of Palestinian detainee Kayed al-Fasfous, who has been on a hunger strike for 64 days in protest of his detention without charges or trial by the “Israeli” entity’s authorities.

The Palestinian Authority's Committee for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs expressed deep concern over the court's decision, considering it a de facto death sentence for Al-Fasfous, especially given the prolonged duration of his hunger strike and the imminent risks to his life.

The committee directly held the “Israeli” authorities responsible for the life of Al-Fasfous, calling for immediate intervention to save his life and put an end to the grave injustice represented in his continued unfair detention.

Al-Fasfous, a 34-year-old resident of Dura in the Al-Khalil province of the occupied West Bank, was re-arrested by “Israeli” authorities on May 2 under administrative detention, without charges or trial. He is a former prisoner who had spent approximately seven years in “Israeli” prisons.

His ordeal began over a year ago when he was initially detained, sparking concerns over the unfair policy of administrative detention.

Israel Palestine hungerstrike

